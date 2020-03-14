MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – All Metro Manila malls and other establishments have been asked to stop operations on the eve of the 30-day lockdown of the national capital region that begins on Sunday, March 15, to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said Metro Manila mayors made the collective call as he read a resolution approved by the Metro Manila Council on Saturday, March 14.

The Metro Manila mayors “strongly recommend to all Local Legislative Councils of the NCR to issue ordinary ordinances for the temporary close of malls and establishments of the same kind, except those offering essential services (i.e groceries, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants with home deliveries, and establishments offering medical services) from 14 March 2020 until 13 April 2020, subject to day-to-day evaluation and other exemptions that their city or municipality may enact."

A curfew from 8 pm to 5 am will also be implemented in the capital starting Sunday night. – Rappler.com