MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Saturday, March 14, issued supplemental guidelines for workers, both employed and self-employed, for the duration of the month-long Metro Manila lockdown due to the coronavirus threat.

The Metro Manila Council also announced on Saturday that beginning March 15, there will be an 8 pm to 5 am curfew all over the National Capital Region. Exemptions include workers and "essential" live movements of supplies and medical teams.

Here's what you need to know.

1. If you are from outside the metro and work inside the capital region, or vice versa, you can still be allowed to travel as long a you present the following:

a.) Identification card containing company address/place of work and employee's residence;

b.) Certification of employment issued by the company which shall state the place of work.

2. If you are self-employed, you can still travel to and from Metro Manila BUT you must show proof of business or economic activity at the border checkpoints. (The labor advisory did not identify what type of documents are accepted.)

3. Leaves of absence during the lockdown "shall be charged against the workers' existing leave credits, if any."

4. Remaining unpaid leaves "may be covered and be subject to the conditions provided in the DOLE's proposed COVID-19 adjustment measures program."

5. Manufacturing, retail and service establishments are "advised" to stay open during the lockdown, but they must observe social distancing and other safety and health measures.

6. Companies are "highly encouraged" to to implement alternative work arrangements like work from home, reduction of workdays/hours, rotation of workers and forced leaves.

7. Those delivering goods such as food and raw materials shall be able to go in and out of Metro Manila but they must present proof of delivery receipt stating the address of the establishment that will receive the goods.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ordered DOLE and all its regional offices to "strictly enforce the implementation of this labor advisory."