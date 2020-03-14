MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of Filipinos flocked to terminals days ahead of the impending "community quaratine" at Metro Manila.

Officials called the move as "community quarantine" – which is similar to a lockdown – of entire Metro Manila to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It will be restricting "non-essential" land, air, and sea travel from the capital region to any point in the country starting March 15 at 12 midnight. (READ: What we know so far: The Metro Manila coronavirus lockdown)

President Rodrigo Duterte made the announcement on Thursday night, March 12, prompting thousands of Filipinos, in a frantic rush, to beat the clock and head outside of Metro Manila the following day. (READ: Questions Filipinos are asking about the coronavirus lockdown)

See the scenes at different terminals in Metro Manila:

Araneta Bus Termial, Quezon City

Pasay City bus terminals

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Moments after Duterte announced the lockdown, Ken Gillesania shared with Rappler that his parents bought him and his sister tickets to fly to Cebu at 6 am on Friday, March 13.

Gillesania, a Cebuano, is only in Manila to finish his graduate studies, while his sister is a college student.

At NAIA Terminal 3, dozens lined up at the ticketing office of budget airline Cebu Pacific on Friday, to hop on the next available flight before the lockdown.

Cebu Port

The last sea vessel trip, bringing at least 300 people from Manila, arrived at the Cebu Port on Saturday, March 14.

Health workers checked their temperatures the moment they disembarked the ferry.

– Aika Rey/Rappler.com