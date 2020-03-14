AKLAN, Philippines – The overseas Filipino worker listed as the first person under investigation (PUI) in Aklan on possible coronavirus infection was placed in home isolation and closely monitored by a barangay health response team here, the Provincial Health Office (PHO-Aklan) said.

The seafarer voluntarily approached a doctor in Kalibo, Aklan for check-up on March 12 because he was experiencing mild symptoms of possible coronavirus infection.

Provincial Health Officer I Dr. Cornelio Cuachon, Jr said the PUI, had a travel history to a country with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the sickness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The patient was advised to go on home quarantine under close monitoring by the Municipal Health Office.

Specimen samples from the person were extracted and forwarded to Department of Health (DOH) regional office in Iloilo City, which will endorse this to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa City for testing.

The quarantined person will be checked regularly for 14 days before the task force will issue a medical certificate based on the protocols set by the Department of Health.

Cuachon clarified only the RITM had the facilities to test samples from persons under investigation.

PUIs are patients with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, fever, cold and difficulty of breathing within 14 days from exposure, closed contact or exposure to a confirmed case and with travel history to countries with local transmission in the last 14 days.

Cuachon added they also established COVID fast lanes in the parking area of Aklan provincial hospital compound in Kalibo, Aklan for patients with flu-like symptoms. Isolation rooms were also set up for PUIs at Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital to protect the public’s health.

He also reminded the public to be always vigilant and observe proper hygiene, particularly the correct coughing etiquette and washing of hands to prevent infection.

Aside from the new PUI, at least 50 persons are also being monitored (PUMs) continuously by Barangay Health Response Emergency Teams (BHRET) and the provincial COVID task force.

But the Provincial Health Office said the province of Aklan and Western Visayas was still Covid-free. – Rappler.com