MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Saturday, March 14, announced suspended and limited operations of various modes of public transportation during the Metro Manila lockdown that begins on Sunday, March 15.

This includes the temporary suspension of motorcycle taxi operations and the Philippine National Railway train route from Alabang to Calamba in Laguna.

During a news briefing on Saturday, tansportation officials read the supplementary guidelines on implementing the travel restrictions during the metrowide quarantine.

Suspended

Provincial buses, jeepneys, UV express with interregional operations to and from Metro Manila

Multiple bookings for a single trip such as GrabShare

Motorcycle taxis (Angkas, JoyRide, MoveIt)

PNR Alabang to Manila

Passenger sea vessels to and from Metro Manila are suspended

Reduced passenger capacity (all one seat apart)

Taxis, ride-hailing companies: Not more than 4 passengers, including driver

UV Express: Not more than 6 passengers, including drivers

Old jeepney units: Not more than half of the seating capacity, including the driver

Public utility buses: Not more than 25 passengers, including the driver and conductor, no passengers must be standing

Class 2 and Class 3 PUVs: Not more than half of the seating capacity, including the driver, no passengers must be standing

Trains: Around 250 to 300 passengers will be allowed entry, one-meter social distancing will be implemented

Ferry services within capital region: Not more than 50% of capacity, but they will be allowed to dock in ferry terminals near Metro Manila like Batangas and Subic

DOTr said that all passengers with flu-like symptoms and a temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius will be denied entry in terminals. All PUV drivers and conductors must wear face masks all the time too, the it added.

Cargo trucks and vans from the Port of Manila will be required to have a cargo entry permit from the Philippine Ports Authority.

Officials called the move as "community quarantine" – which is similar to a lockdown – of the entire Metro Manila to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease called COVID-19.

It will be restricting "non-essential" land, air, and sea travel from the capital region to any point in the country starting March 15 at 12:01 am. (READ: What we know so far: The Metro Manila coronavirus lockdown)

President Rodrigo Duterte announced the Metro Manila lockdown on Thursday night, March 12, prompting thousands of Filipinos to rush to airports, seaports, and bus terminals to leave Metro Manila ahead of the lockdown. (READ: Questions Filipinos are asking about the coronavirus lockdown) – Rappler.com