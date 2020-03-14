MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, March 14, announced 34 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 98.

"The details of these new cases are currently being validated by our teams and will be provided to the public as soon as the information is available and verified by the Department. In addition, we are also verifying reports of additional cases," the DOH said in a statement on Saturday.

The DOH also said that the Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City reported that some of its personnel were exposed to the coronavirus.

"DOH is still verifying data on the exact figures and the updated conditions of the health workers," it said.

Self-quarantine

The DOH said that people who will be travelling from Metro Manila, even those without symptoms, should undergo strict home quarantine for 14 days.

"Travelers from NCR who are out of the region will be considered as Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs)," said the DOH.

Those travelling from Metro Manila with symptoms such as fever and respiratory symptems are considers Persons Under Investigation (PUIs), and they are advised to seek medical attention from a health facility.

A total of 8 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Saturday.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has prompted the government to imposed a 30-day lockdown in Metro Manila beginning Sunday, March 15.

The Metro Manila Council on Saturday urged Local Legislative Councils in Metro Manila to pass ordinances imposing an 8 pm to 5 am curfew starting Sunday, and ordering the temporary closure of malls and similar establishments. Rappler.com