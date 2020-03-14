MANILA, Philippine – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has shifted Saturday, March 14, to full alert status, bracing to enforce travel restrictions in all waterways during the Metro Manila lockdown.

The lockdown, or community quarantine as government officials call it, will begin midnight of Sunday, March 15 and last until April 14.

The metrowide lockdown is part of government effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

PCG Commandant Admiral Joel S Garcia has ordered the strict enforcement of a “no sail policy” in Manila Bay and a domestic sea travel ban going to and from the Port of Manila.

Covered in the “no-sail” policy are all domestic passenger vessels and private watercrafts.

Cargo vessels, fishing boats, tugboats, and government vessels may be allowed to sail. However, their crew members onboard shall be subject to health protocols

If a passenger or crew member shows symptoms of COVID-19, the person will be isolated and turned-over to the medical team.

The PCG said those who violate guidelines shall be apprehended and be subjected to appropriate legal action.

Composite law enforcement and medical teams of the PCG, Philippine National Police-Maritime Group, PNP-NCRPO, and Joint Task Force Armed Forces of the Philippines-NCR have been deployed to implement health protocols and safety guidelines on passengers and crew members.

The group will be monitoring domestic and foreign passenger ships, domestic and foreign cargo vessels, fishing boats, motorbanca, private watercrafts, government vessels, tugboats, and pilot boats.

Aside from Manila Bay and its coastal areas, a tight watch will also conducted along the Pasig River, Navotas River, Cainta River, Laguna de Bay, Parañaque River, Manggahan Floodway, Marikina River, and Las Piñas Bay. – Rappler.com