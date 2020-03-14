CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province has suspended all flights from Cagayan de Oro City, Clark International Airport, Dumaguete City, and Legazpi City by virtue of an executive order signed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Saturday, March 14.

According to the EO, which takes effect immediately, the ban on all incoming flights from the aforementioned areas “shall last for 30 days”, in the hopes that the novel coronavirus would not find its way into the province which still has zero cases.

The Cebu provincial government, which created the Cebu Provincial COVID-19 Inter-agency Task Force, has earlier established COVID-19 preventive protocols on travel and quarantine. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the virus.

According to Garcia, Cebu’s selected flight ban supplements the community quarantine imposed by the Duterte administration on Metro Manila from March 15 to April 14.

"There is a necessity to support efforts of Metro Manila in order to further suppress the spread of COVID-19," the resolution said.

The Department of Health (DOH) on March 14 announced 34 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 98, with 8 deaths. – Rappler.com