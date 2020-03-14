MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker showed that at least 914 patients have been probed as of 10 am on Saturday, March 14.

Out of this number:

153 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 697 - discharged from hospitals

The tracker also reflected only 64 confirmed cases so far, but by Saturday evening, DOH announced 34 more cases.

Of the 111 confirmed cases, 98 are currently admitted to hospitals, 5 have been discharged, and 8 have died, according to the tracker.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION TOTAL PEOPLE PROBED PEOPLE STILL CONFINED Ilocos Region 35 10 Cagayan Valley 57 17 Cordillera Administrative Region 40 10 Central Luzon 122 13 Metro Manila 311 47 Calabarzon 92 10 Mimaropa 16 0 Bicol 15 0 Western Visayas 43 1 Central Visayas 83 17 Eastern Visayas 24 3 Northern Mindanao 25 4 Caraga 6 3 Davao Region 40 15 Soccsksargen 8 2 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 3 1

Since the outbreak began, at least 103 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus. These include 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 7 in Singapore, 5 in Hong Kong, 2 in the United Arab Emirates, 2 in Lebanon, 6 from a luxury cruise ship docked in California, and one Filipino diplomat at the United Nations in New York.

But 40 from the cruise ship in Japan, 1 in Singapore, and 1 in Hong Kong have since recovered, leaving 61 still infected as of Saturday.

The World Health Organization on March 11 called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

The global death toll has reached 5,500, with 3,176 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 143,400 with more than 80,900 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to at least 135 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com