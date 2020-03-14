MANILA, Philippines – The Muntinlupa City Council passed a curfew ordinance that will send people in the city home from 8 pm to 5 am effective on Monday, March 16, as recommended by the Metro Manila Council.

This was announced by the Muntinlupa City's official social media accounts on Saturday evening, March 14, just hours before Metro Manila is set to be placed on lockdown.

It is unclear if it has been signed by Muntinlupa City Mayor Jaime Fresnedi.

Who does it cover? All people within the boundaries of Muntinlupa must be at home or off the streets during the curfew hours.

The ordinance exempts the following people from the curfew:

Those who work at night, like call center agents, hospital personnel, ambulance drivers, security guards, and those who may be allowed by the government's task force; People delivering food and medicines; Public transportation providers like drivers of buses, jeepneys, and tricycles; City and barangay peace and order personnel; Emergency cases which can be determined by the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau.

Who will enforce it? As it is already an ordinance, policemen can enforce the curfew.

The uploaded page of the ordinance cuts off the portion discussing the penalties for violating the curfew. – Rappler.com