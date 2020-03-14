Faith in the time of coronavirus: Where to watch online Masses
MANILA, Philippines – It’s a first in predominantly Catholic Philippines: Masses are suspended for up to a month in Metro Manila to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
Where can Catholics watch Masses online, especially this season of Lent and during Holy Week?
Rappler listed links to online Masses that Filipinos can access while unable to go to church. All times listed are based on Manila’s timezone.
DAILY MASSES LED BY POPE FRANCIS
TIME: Daily, 2 pm
WHERE: Vatican News English on YouTube (with English translations)
MASSES AT THE MANILA CATHEDRAL
TIME: Sunday, 8 am, 10 am, and 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 7:30 am and 12:10 pm; Saturday, 7:30 am
WHERE: Manila Cathedral's Facebook page
MASSES AT QUIAPO CHURCH
TIME: Daily, 5 am, 6 am, 12:15 pm, 3 pm, and 4 pm
WHERE: Quiapo Church's Facebook page
MASSES ON RADIO VERITAS
TIME: Daily, 6 am, 12 nn, and 6 pm
WHERE: Radio Veritas' Facebook page
MASSES IN THE DIOCESE OF CUBAO
TIME: Sunday, 8 am, 11 am, 6 pm; Monday to Saturday, 8 am
WHERE: Diocese of Cubao's Facebook page
MASSES LED BY SINGAPORE ARCHBISHOP WILLIAM GOH
TIME: Sunday, 10 am; Monday to Saturday, 1 pm
WHERE: Archdiocese of Singapore's Youtube channel
We will update this page as we get more links to online Masses.
For those who will tune in to online Masses, Catholic leaders have recommended that they recite the following prayer during communion time. This is the Act of Spiritual Communion, by which Catholics believe they receive the Body of Christ spiritually, in the absence of a physical host.
Act of Spiritual Communion
My Jesus,
I believe that You
are present in the Most Holy Sacrament.
I love You above all things,
and I desire to receive You into my soul.
Since I cannot at this moment
receive You sacramentally,
come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You.
Amen.
Have a blessed viewing of the Mass online, as we all stay safe from the novel coronavirus disease. – Rappler.com