MANILA, Philippines – It’s a first in predominantly Catholic Philippines: Masses are suspended for up to a month in Metro Manila to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Where can Catholics watch Masses online, especially this season of Lent and during Holy Week?

Rappler listed links to online Masses that Filipinos can access while unable to go to church. All times listed are based on Manila’s timezone.

DAILY MASSES LED BY POPE FRANCIS

TIME: Daily, 2 pm

WHERE: Vatican News English on YouTube (with English translations)

MASSES AT THE MANILA CATHEDRAL

TIME: Sunday, 8 am, 10 am, and 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 7:30 am and 12:10 pm; Saturday, 7:30 am

WHERE: Manila Cathedral's Facebook page

MASSES AT QUIAPO CHURCH

TIME: Daily, 5 am, 6 am, 12:15 pm, 3 pm, and 4 pm

WHERE: Quiapo Church's Facebook page

MASSES ON RADIO VERITAS

TIME: Daily, 6 am, 12 nn, and 6 pm

WHERE: Radio Veritas' Facebook page

MASSES IN THE DIOCESE OF CUBAO

TIME: Sunday, 8 am, 11 am, 6 pm; Monday to Saturday, 8 am

WHERE: Diocese of Cubao's Facebook page

MASSES LED BY SINGAPORE ARCHBISHOP WILLIAM GOH

TIME: Sunday, 10 am; Monday to Saturday, 1 pm

WHERE: Archdiocese of Singapore's Youtube channel

We will update this page as we get more links to online Masses.

For those who will tune in to online Masses, Catholic leaders have recommended that they recite the following prayer during communion time. This is the Act of Spiritual Communion, by which Catholics believe they receive the Body of Christ spiritually, in the absence of a physical host.

Act of Spiritual Communion

My Jesus,

I believe that You

are present in the Most Holy Sacrament.

I love You above all things,

and I desire to receive You into my soul.

Since I cannot at this moment

receive You sacramentally,

come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You.

Amen.

Have a blessed viewing of the Mass online, as we all stay safe from the novel coronavirus disease. – Rappler.com