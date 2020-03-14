BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – The Batangas provincial government issued on Saturday, March 14, a quarantine advisory that will take effect at 12:01am of March 15.

Governor Hermilando Mandanas signed an executive order prohibiting "mass gatherings, as well as tourists and tourist-related activities" in Batangas' beaches and resorts.

It is not clear, however, if resorts will be mandated to stop their operations.

Hotel operations, on the other hand, will be allowed to continue provided that guests fill out a Health Declaration Card and present their passports. These documents will be placed under the hotel’s safekeeping for purposes of possible contact tracing.

While essential work-related meetings, religious activities, and dining in restaurants may continue, social gatherings such as cockfighting, e-sabong, e-games, regular bingo and the like shall be prohibited.

On transport, land and sea travels within Batangas province will remain operational and shall serve passengers going to and from neighboring provinces for work subject to applicable guidelines.

Public utility vehicles shall implement social distancing by accepting not more than half of their regular capacity, including driver and conductor, and one seat apart. (READ: MRT3 holds dry run of social distancing at stations)

Class and school activities in all levels, both public and private, have been extended until April 14, 2020.

Batangas Public Information Officer Katrin Buted reiterated that Batangas is not under a “community quarantine” and the document released was just a “quarantine advisory.” (READ: What we know so far: The Metro Manila coronavirus lockdown)

Local government units and provincial governments across the nation have been issuing their own guidelines and precautionary measures in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

As of 9pm of March 14, the Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 111 coronavirus cases, with 8 deaths. (READ: PH coronavirus cases climb to 111)

The World Health Organization has classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has since infected over 124,000 people and killed almost 5,000 worldwide. – Rappler.com