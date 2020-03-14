This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.



MANILA, Philippines – Governor Ramil Hernandez confirmed on Sunday, March 15, the first positive case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Laguna.

In a Facebook post, Hernandez said the patient is from Santa Rosa City.

“Ang pasyente po ay nasa pangangalaga na ng kinauukulan. Ang impormasyon pong ito ay nanggaling at kinumpirma ng RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine)," Hernandez added. (The patient is under the care of authorities. The information came from the RITM.)

Hernandez said that contact tracing was being done.

It wasn’t clear if the case was among the 111 confirmed and announced by the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday evening, March 14.

As of Saturday, the DOH said it had probed 914 patients for possible infection. Of the 111 confirmed cases, 98 are currently admitted to hospitals, 5 have been discharged, and 8 have died.



