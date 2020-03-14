CHECKPOINT. Police officers inspect vehicles in the boundary of Marikina and Cainta during the start of the month-long community quarantine. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – On the stroke of midnight, the area of over 12 million people was placed in a state of "community quarantine," which involves a ban on land, domestic air, and domestic sea travels in and out of the region.
The Metro Manila lockdown was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, March 12, after declaring that the alert level for the coronavirus has been raised to its maximum level of Code Red Sublevel 2.
Thousands of policemen in combat uniform stand guard along roads that connect Metro Manila to its adjacent provinces, namely: Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan. Troops from the military's Joint Task Force-NCR were also deployed.
Here was how Metro Manila's border looked like during the start of the first massive lockdown in the country in recent history:
SEND-OFF. Members of the military's Joint Task Force-NCR hold a final briefing at Camp Aguinaldo before their deployment. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
NO EXEMPTION. Policemen halts a tricyle entering Pasig City at a checkpoint along Eastbank Floodway. Photo by Joser Dumbrique/Rappler
TEMPERATURE CHECK. A policewoman stops a motorist in Balintawak, Quezon City to check on their body temperatures Photo by Lisa Marie David/Rappler
NO ID, NO ENTRY. A police officer inspects the identification card of a motorists entering Metro Manila from NLEX at a checkpoint in Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
ARMED. Muntinlupa policemen armed with rifles man the checkpoint at the boundary of Muntinlupa and San Pedro, Laguna. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
OUTSIDE THE METRO. A policeman uses a long-range thermal scanner to check the body temperature of motorist inside a jeepney entering Cainta, Rizal. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
PROTECTIVE GEAR. A trooper from the AFP's Joint Task Force-NCR man the checkpoint in Valenzuela City. Photo by Lisa Marie David/Rappler
CERTIFICATION. A driver form Laguna shows a document to a checkpoint officer prior to his entry to Metro Manila along the boundary of Muntinlupa and San Pedro. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
AUGMENTATION FORCE. Barangay officials guard a control point in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan. Photo by Lisa Marie David/Rappler
FRONTLINE WORKER. A DOH personnel checks the body temperature of a motorist at the boundary of Muntinlupa and San Pedro, Lagun. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
NO TRAFFIC, NO PEOPLE. An unusual empty road and establishment at the usually crowded Timog-Morato area in Quezon City minutes after the community quarantine. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
The lockdown covers 16 cities and one municipality of Metro Manila and will last until April 14, as prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. –Rappler.com