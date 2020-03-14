MANILA, Philippines – On the stroke of midnight, the area of over 12 million people was placed in a state of "community quarantine," which involves a ban on land, domestic air, and domestic sea travels in and out of the region.

The Metro Manila lockdown was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, March 12, after declaring that the alert level for the coronavirus has been raised to its maximum level of Code Red Sublevel 2.



Thousands of policemen in combat uniform stand guard along roads that connect Metro Manila to its adjacent provinces, namely: Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan. Troops from the military's Joint Task Force-NCR were also deployed.

Here was how Metro Manila's border looked like during the start of the first massive lockdown in the country in recent history:

The lockdown covers 16 cities and one municipality of Metro Manila and will last until April 14, as prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. –Rappler.com