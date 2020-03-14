MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte ordered to place Metro Manila under a lockdown or “community quarantine” to contain the novel coronavirus. But on the first day of its implementation, it's not difficult to find exits that do not have temperature checks.

In North Luzon Expressway, vehicles can freely go to Marilao, Bulacan, as the exit does not have a checkpoint.

Vehicles can also freely go back to the city without showing documents through the Balintawak exit.

Ralf Rivas reports. – Rappler.com