MANILA, Philippines – On the first day of the Metro Manila lockdown, police set up last-minute checkpoints between the megacity and the Calabarzon region.

At the border between San Pedro, Laguna and Tunasan, Muntinlupa, commuters pile up as police conduct identification checks and ask people their purpose for traveling. The first few hours of the lockdown is largely seen as a dry run for guidelines, to limit the movement of people into and out of the Metro Manila until April 14.

Although commuters are inconvenienced, some share they are willing to cooperate to keep one another safe.

Sofia Tomacruz reports. – Rappler.com