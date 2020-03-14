MANILA, Philippines – Across Metro Manila on Sunday, March 15, local officials, police, barangay workers, and health personnel differed in the implementation of "community quarantine" checkpoints meant to minimize movement to and from the megacity.

It is an attempt to abate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But there were differences in the way the quarantine was enforced even within the same locality – in this case, Cainta in Rizal.

Here’s how the first day of the quarantine – for both Metro Manila and Cainta – turned out, and how commuters should brace themselves for the inevitable heavy traffic at the checkpoints. – Rappler.com