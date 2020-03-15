MANILA, Philippines – Vehicle traffic began to build up near some government checkpoints on roads connecting Metro Manila to neighboring provinces, as a "community quarantine" or lockdown of the megacity began on Sunday morning, March 15.

The measure is meant to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further. Most confirmed cases of the disease were recorded in the capital region.

Health workers, police, the military, and barangay patrols are the frontliners in the effort that began at midnight. By morning, the inroads to Metro Manila started getting congested as inspectors struggled to keep up with the number of people passing by checkpoints.

Of the relatively few temperature scanners inspectors had at midnight, some had lost power or stopped working by morning. The point of the inspections is to detect fevers – one of the primary symptoms of the coronavirus.

Rappler watched the northern, southern, and eastern entry and exit points in Metro Manila, and here are videos from our reporters on the ground.

EAST

East Bank Road, Pasig City

Pasig-Cainta

NORTH

Valenzuela-Bulacan

Paso de Blas, Valenzuela

SOUTH

Muntinlupa-Laguna

– Rappler.com