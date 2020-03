MANILA, Philippines – Where have the police and military established checkpoints to ensure that people don't enter or exit Metro Manila?

On Thursday, March 12, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered to place Metro Manila under a lockdown or “community quarantine” to contain the novel coronavirus. (READ: What we know so far: The Metro Manila coronavirus lockdown)

As of March 14, there have been 111 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines and 8 deaths. Worldwide, there have been 143,400 cases and 5,402 deaths across 135 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to call the situation a pandemic.

Under the lockdown, all domestic land, sea, and air travel will be prohibited from March 15 to April 14. (READ: Day 1 of Metro Manila lockdown: Different checkpoints, different rules)

The following are exempted from the travel ban:

Workers

Passengers with international travel

Cargo

Health workers

Authorized government officials

Persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons

Persons transiting to airports for travel abroad

Persons providing basic services and public utilities

Essential skeletal workforce (in government offices)

All persons granted entry and exiting Metro Manila will be checked for signs and symptoms of the coronavirus at the following checkpoints, according to the police:

NORTH

1. Caloocan City

PCP4 AREA- Quirno Highway Cor. Malaria Rd Boundary of Caloocan and Bulacan

PCP 3 – Phase 7C Dela Costa Homes Boundary of Caloocan and Musan Bulacan

PCP 3 – Phase 9 Boundary of Evergreen Vill. Brgy Gaya-Gaya SJ Bulacan

PCP 3 – Phase 10 Caloocan and Bulacan Bridge

PCP 6 – Bankers Vill. Gate 3 Boundary of Caloocan and Meycauyan

PCP 6 – Sierra Nova Subd 1 Boundary of Caloocan and Meycauyan

PCP 6 – Sierra Nova Subd 2 Boundary of Caloocan and Meycauyan

PCP 6 - Sierra Nova Subd 3 Boundary of Caloocan and Meycauyan

PCP 6 – Gubat Sa Siudad Boundary of Caloocan and Meycauyan

PCP 6 – Shelterville Brgy 171 Boundary of Caloocan and Meycauyan

2. Malabon City

Don Asilio Blvd Brgy. Dampalit Malabon

Panghulo Road Malabon

3. Valenzuela City

NLEX (Entrance)

MC Arthur Highway Malanday Boundary of Valenzuela and Meycauyan (Exit)

4. Valenzuela City

Punturin Boundary of Libtong Meycauyan (Primary)

NLEX Harborlink (Mindanao Ave MM Exit)

Lawang Bato Emergency Exit to Nlex

Viente Reales Skyline Exit 10 Meycauyan, Bulacan

Viente Reales Tugatog Exit to Meycauyan, Bulacan

Lingunan Ciudad Grande Exit to Meycauyan

NLEX Linguhan Exit Going to Valenzuela

Lawang Bato Nlex (Overpass Near Memorial Gardens)

NLEX Paso De Blas Entrance

Wawang Pulo Boundary of Obando Bulacan

5. Quezon City

Payatas Road, Quezon City - Rodriguez Rizal Boundary

San Mateo Road Quezon City



SOUTH

1. Muntinlupa

Susana Heights

2. Las Piñas

Daang Hari

Zapote Road

3. Parañaque

Roxas Blvrd Cor. Mia Road

Macapagal Blvrd. Cor. Pacific Ave.

4. Muntinlupa City

Tunasan – San Pedro Boundary, Brgy. Tunasan, Muntinlupa City

Tunasan – Cuyab Boundary, Arandia St., Brgy Tunasan, Muntinlupa City

In front of Parce Bello, Victoria Homes, Brgy Tunasan, Muntinlupa City

Biazon Road Corner MCX Road, Brgy Poblacion, Muntinlupa City

SLEX Tollgate Exit (Westbound), East Service Road, Brgy. Alabang Viaduct, Muntinlupa City.

Sucat – Taguig Boundary, Dr.A Bunyi St, Brgy. Sucat, Major J Posadas Ave., Cor., West Service Road, Brgy. Sucat, Muntinlupa City

In front of Total Gas Station, Don Jesus Blvrd, Cor., West Service Road, Brgy., Cupang, Muntinlupa City

Muntinlupa-Las Piñas Boundary, Alabang-Zapote Road, Brgy Cupang, Muntinlupa City

In front of Police Outpost, along Investment, Drive Corner Commerce Ave., Brgy., Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City

5.Parañaque

Roxas Blvrd near footbridge Brgy. Baclaran

Airport Road infront of UCPB Brgy Baclaran

Bradco Ave. Corner, Diokno Ave., Brgy. Tambo

NAIA Ave., Near Pascor Drive Brgy., Sto. Niño

Pacific Ave., Corner, Macapagal Blvrd, Brgy Don Galo

C5 Road Corner Kaingin Road

Quirino Ave., Corner Victor Medina, Brgy.San Dionisio

C5 Road Boundary of Las Piñas and Parañaque

Canaycay Ave., in front of Caltex Brgy San Dionisio

Sucat Interchange

Doña Soledad Ave., Near Skyway Entrance/Exit

West Service Road, Corner Marcelo Ave.,Marcelo Green

West Service Road infront of Robinson, Brgy Merville

PNR Bicutan Interchange

6. Las Piñas City

Along C5 Road Extension, Manuyo Uno, Las Piñas City (Las Piñas City and Parañaque Boundary)

Along Padre Diego Cera, Ave.Manuyo Uno, Las Piñas City

Zapote Viaduct, Brgy.Zapote Las Piñas City

Along Canaycay Ave. Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City

Riverdrive, BFRV Brgy, Talon Dos, Las Piñas City

Marcos Alvarez Ave., Talon Singko, Las Piñas City

EAST

1. Marikina City

Makabayan St., Cor JP Rizal Brgy Nangka

Pambili St., Cor Marcos Highway (U-Turn) Brgy San Roque

Armscor Ave. Cor Sampaguita St. Fortune (To San Mateo)

Delos Santos Ave. Monterey Hills, Fortune (To San Mateo)

Lilac St., Cor. Olive St., Concepcion Dos (To Antipolo)

Olive Ext. Footbridge, Concepcion Dos (To Antipolo)

Sumulong Hi-way Cor Katipunan Access Road, Sto. Niño (To Antipolo

Marcos Highway infront of Buenaviahe Bldg Brgy San Roque

San Miguel PH 3 Brgy Fortune

Champaca St., Cor Ponteverde Drive Brgy Concepcion Dos

Panorama St., Cor Waco St., Brgy.Concepcion Dos

Panorama St., Cor Ignatius St., Brgy. Concepcion Dos

Katipunan St., Cor Tangerin St., Concepcion Dos

Chestnut St., Cor Gospel St., Brgy San Roque

East Bank Road, Brgy. Sta Lucia (To Taytay)

Ortigas Ave. Ext., Brgy Sta. Lucia ( To Antipolo/Taytay)

2. Pasig City

Kaginhawaan St., Cor. Lexi Ave., Maggahan

Green Park Gate Felix Ave Dela Paz

Greenwood Ave., Pinagbuhatan

R Thadeus St., MRV, Sta Lucia

West Bank Road, Brgy Maybunga (To Taytay)

A. Sandoval Corner Eusebio Ave., Brgy Pinagbuhatan ( To Taytay)

Eusebio Ave Cor C6 Road Brgy Pinagbuhatan (To Taytay)

Tramo Road., Sta Lucia

– Rappler.com