MANILA, Philippines – The Manila City Council passed on Saturday evening, March 15, a city ordinance banning people from leaving their homes from 8 pm to 5 am, after Metro Manila mayors urged for the drastic measure to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew hours would last, the ordinance said, as long as Metro Manila is under lockdown, or what the government calls a "community quarantine," which includes the ban of land, domestic land, and domestic sea travel to and from the capital region.

When will it happen? The ordinance was hastily passed by the council, presided by Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who urged councilors throughout the session that the measure was needed to prevent the same crippling crisis that has hit parts of China and Italy.

It is unclear if Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has signed the ordinance, but once it is signed by the mayor, it needs to be published before it becomes effective. The ordinance said that it will be effective "immediately."

Who does it cover? Generally, everyone is banned from leaving their homes unless they are out to buy essentials like medicine and food, or seeking medical attention.

People in "work-related travels" would also be exempted from the curfew.

Who will implement it? The ordinance authorizes barangay tanods and officials to implement the ordinance.

It will also be enforced by the Manila Police District, as it will turn into a local law once signed.

How should it be done? The ordinance said the enforcer should accompany the curfew offender to his or her home. If they resist being accompanied, the ordinance said barangay officials should ask for the help of the police.

Homeless people will be referred to the Manila Department of Social Welfare within 24 hours of apprehension.

The penalty: People found outside their homes wihout a recognized reason would be fined up to P5,000 at the discretion of the court and/or imprisonment of not more than one month. – Rappler.com