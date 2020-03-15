MANILA, Philippines – Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus in Cavite on Sunday, March 15. The first case was reported 5 days ago on Tuesday.

In a post on his official Facebook account, Remulla said that the patient is a medical practitioner who is currently confined in a private hospital in Silang.

“The case is apparently a result of community transmission,” Remulla said. As of Friday, Cavite has 106 persons under investigation.

“Covid-19 is here in Cavite. The possibilities of community transmission is very high. Please stay at home as much as possible,” he added.

Remulla also asked the Caviteños to be prepared for “possible extreme delays” in getting in and out of the city due to the Metro Manila lockdown. He also reminded the residents to bring the necessary documents for inspection.

As of 9:00 pm Saturday, March 14, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 111 confirmed cases nationwide. Eight people have died in the Philippines, so far. – Rappler.com