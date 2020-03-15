MANILA, Philippines – Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc announced that Ilocos Norte is placed under community quarantine through Executive Order 60-2. It was signed on Saturday, March 14.

In a Facebook post, Manotoc said this is to “avert the spreading of the disease and maintain the status of Ilocos Norte as COVID-free.”

The EO imposes general community quarantine and regulation of borders and ports.

All persons going in the province must have a clearance to enter from health authorities and an endorsement to their home LGU. They are also required to undergo a 14-day home quarantine and monitoring by the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams.

All people entering the province through airports, seaports, buses, and other public utility vehicles are also required to be checked for signs and symptoms.

All kinds of cruises, as well as non-essential commercial shipments, are banned unless otherwise ordered.

In a statement, the Ilocos Norte government said that they are also purchasing additional protective gear through the Quick Recovery Fund. Among the items to be delivered next week are 500 complete sets of personal protective equipment, 500 vials of flu vaccines, 300 bottles and 20 gallons of alcohol, 115 bottles of disinfectant, 300 boxes of face mask, and 150 hyposol.

As of 9:00 pm Saturday, the Department of Health reported a total of 111 confirmed cases nationwide. Eight people have died in the Philippines, so far. – Rappler.com