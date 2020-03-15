MANILA, Philippines – Antipolo City recorded its first novel coronavirus case on Sunday morning, March 15.

The patient is a 60-year-old male, according to Antipolo Mayor Andrea Ynares. The patient is a resident of Rich Gates Home Subdivision in Brgy. Mambugan.

As of 9 am Sunday, Antipolo has 19 patients under investigation. Of these, 11 results came back negative while 8 are still pending. The city also has 53 persons under monitoring.

In a Facebook post, Ynares said the barangay health workers will go house-to-house in the subdivision to check the temperature of the residents and give them masks, alcohol, and vitamins. The subdivision was also sanitized again.

Ynares further advised residents to get masks, vitamins, and alcohol spray from their respective barangay halls.

The Department of Health recorded a total of 111 confirmed cases as of Saturday evening, March 14, with 8 deaths so far. – Rappler.com