MANILA, Philippines – At midnight on Sunday, March 15 came the first day of implementation of a state-ordered lockdown of Metro Manila.

The "community quarantine" was ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, March 12, in an attempt to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines. (READ: PH coronavirus cases climb to 111)

However, implementing measures were not properly cascaded to stakeholders, causing more confusion among citizens. (READ: Day 1 of Metro Manila lockdown: Different checkpoints, different rules)

Community lockdown in metro Manila has DIFFERENT INTERPRETATIONS by authorities.



Better to listen all pronouncements and updates about this.



It’s indeed confusing! — J R aka Dayunior (@datumx11) March 12, 2020

#MMLockdown Dunno how else to move when guidelines get so confusing. Waiting for the real deal. — Janis Willa (@JanisWT24) March 15, 2020

It has began. Glad I got to come home before the lockdown started the news is hella confusing though. Hope our government officials can come to a conclusion and decide on one thing at a time. #MMLockdown — Andriie (@minleyrin) March 14, 2020

A lot of people from Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan work in Metro Manila and commute on a daily basis. I don't know how this lock down will work for us. The announcement was just too confusing and lacks details. — Jecoup Asombrado (@forg9587) March 12, 2020

Amid the confusion and questions, there were some social media users who lauded the decision of the government and called for fellow Filipinos to just follow its orders.

SUMUNOD NALANG SA GOBYERNO LALO NA KUNG ALAM NATING SA IKABUBUTI NATIN YUN!! WAG HINTAYING UMABOT SA TOTAL LOCKDOWN ANG PILIPINAS!! — cjey (@Jengjengsu) March 13, 2020

let’s all support the government. unless you have a better idea that would benefit all. we don’t know who the carriers are tas may mga asymptomatic pa. just think abt your family, parents na lagi mo kausap everyday n pwede mo mahawaan. pray tyo lahat okay? #MMLockdown #COVIDー19 — Shen (@shencab) March 14, 2020

Some netizens were quick to counter this argument, saying that it is not hard to follow directives if there were clear and concrete plans in place. Others were also pointing out that the lockdown policies were "anti-poor."

apparently may followers ako na nagdedefend sa actions ng gobyerno (lockdown, curfew, one seat apart sa puv)



remind ko lang na hindi namin hiningi yung mga yun handa naman kami sumunod basta maayos ang plano parang ganito.



Salamat, stay safe po sa lahat! https://t.co/jENwq0Yv5f — karl (@KarlEstabaya) March 14, 2020 sana po narerealize ng mga privileged na anti poor at non mass oriented ang mga policies na ipinapatupad ngayong lockdown, at kung kaya natin sumunod lang, mayroong mga tao na hindi dahil mawawalan sila ng makakain sa araw araw~ — max (@min Ano ba 'tong sinasabi niyong tama si president na sumunod na lang? Sumunod saan? Wala ngang sinabi kung anong gagawin bukod sa lockdown na hindi rin clinarify up to what extent ang implementation hahaha — Herxilla Mae (@herchilla) March 12, 2020 isunbeam) March 14, 2020

The lockdown is intended for a month, until April 14, but with only a few hours past its implementation, citizens already turned to online platforms to air out their sentiment on this government initiative. #MMLockdown also took a spot in the Philippine Twitter trending topics with over 31,000 tweets as of posting.

From expressing support for the government's efforts to criticism of implementing agencies, here are some reactions to the metro-wide lockdown:

What are your thoughts on the metro-wide lockdown? Tweet using #MMLockdown and let us know! – Rappler.com