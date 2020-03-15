MANILA, Philippines – Acting Governor Shirley Araojo signed an executive order establishing “strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19” on Saturday, March 14. The measure is in effect from March 15 to April 14.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Under Executive Order No. 15, no visitors or tourists are allowed to enter the province via seaports, airport, and other points of entry. Returning residents who manifest symptoms are allowed to come back, provided that they subject themselves to 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Exemptions to the restrictions include all employees in Catanduanes, people who transport laboratory specimens, and those who are on official travel duty provided they have certification from government physicians that they are free of symptoms.

Mass gatherings are likewise prohibited, including seminars, training, fiestas, barangay assemblies, parties, events, medical missions, cockfighting, and other related activities.

Students are also advised to stay at home during this period, especially if they have already completed their final exams.

Trade of goods and services, however, are not restricted “to ensure sustainable functioning communities.” – Rappler.com