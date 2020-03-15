MANILA, Philippines – The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) first envisioned the strict closure and guarding of entry and exit points in and out of Metro Manila in line with the government's bid to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

But come the first morning of the lockdown, the police were overwhelmed by the number of motorists traversing in and out of the country's most developed and most populous region.

There were too many people, but too few cops with temperature scanners. (WATCH: Traffic builds up on first morning of Metro Manila lockdown)

One checkpoint outpost located along Zapote Road near the border of Las Piñas and Bacoor, Cavite, had to adapt.

They had to randomize their checks and ask fewer questions.

Watch this report by Rappler's Rambo Talabong on how it was done. – Rappler.com