MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country on Sunday, March 15, bringing the total number of cases to 140.

The DOH also announced that 3 more patients have died from the virus. The death toll now stands at 11.

The 3 latest fatalities are the following:

9th death: 86-year-old American male from Marikina City with travel history to the United States and South Korea. He was the 9th recorded case, and died on Saturday, March 14.

10th death: 40-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no travel history and no history of exposure 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. He was the 54th recorded case, and died on Sunday, March 15.

11th death: 64-year-old Filipino male from Negros Oriental who went to Greenhills. He was the 39th recorded case, and died on Sunday, March 15.

Earlier on Sunday, the Negros Oriental provincial government said the fatality from the province was a councilor from the municipality of Tayasan. He was an immunocompromised patient, having had a kidney transplant before.

Meanwhile, at least 4 members of the Duterte Cabinet have tested negative for the virus – Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

They were among the government officials who went into self-quarantine after exposure to a person who later turned out to have the virus.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases, Metro Manila went into lockdown beginning Sunday. Travel in and out of the capital region is restricted. (READ: Day 1 of Metro Manila lockdown: Different checkpoints, different rules)

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency last March 9. – Rappler.com