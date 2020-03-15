MANILA, Philippines – The nation's capital Manila has been placed under a state of calamity due to the coronavirus.

On Sunday, March 15, the Manila Public Information Office announced that the city council has passed a resolution putting Manila under a state of calamity "in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," referring to the disease caused by the virus.

The Manila City Council adopted Resolution No. 75 on Thursday, March 12.

BREAKING: Manila City Council passes resolution declaring the nation’s capital under a state of calamity in view of the COVID-19 pandemic#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/nkW2d1quZU — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Mayor Isko Moreno reported in a live address on Facebook that as of early Sunday afternoon, the city has two new confirmed cases involving Manileños, bringing the count for the city to 3.

One is confined at Santa Ana Hospital, 23 years old, female, and a resident of Santa Ana, said Moreno. She is a co-worker of patient #21 in the list of the Department of Health (DOH).

"Kasama siyang nagtatrabaho sa isang salon sa Greenhills. At noong March 4, nagkaroon siya ng lagnat o mga sintomas. Siya po ay ininspeksiyon, at lumabas din po ang resulta na siya ay positibo," added Moreno.

(She is among the ones who worked in a salon in Greenhills. On March 4, she had a fever and showed symptoms. She was tested, and she turned out to be positive.)

The other new case is patient #75 in DOH's list- a 64-year-old female, and a resident of Tambunting in Santa Cruz. She had a history of inter-island travel, said Moreno. The patient is confined in a private hospital in Manila.

The city's 3rd case, a resident of Sampaloc, is part of previously-reported cases and is confined in a private hospital outside Manila.

Moreno added that there are now "8 persons under investigation (PUI)" in the city hospital, including those who had interacted with the two new positive cases.

The declaration of a state of calamity is on top of other measures the city has taken in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Manila has imposed a curfew in the city from 8 pm to 5 am. Mayor Isko Moreno is also currently under self-quarantine at the city hall after arriving from an official trip in London.

Moreno announced in his Sunday address that he tested negative for the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte formally declared a state of public health emergency due to COVID-19 on Sunday, March 8.

This was followed by a "lockdown" or community quarantine of the entire National Capital Region that started midnight Sunday. – Rappler.com