MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker showed that the government agency has conducted 874 tests as of 10 am Sunday, March 15.

The tracker also showed the following figures:

patients under investigation: 183

patients under monitoring: 2,215

The tracker also reflected only 111 confirmed cases so far, but by Sunday afternoon, DOH announced 29 more cases.

Of the 140 confirmed cases, 122 are currently admitted to hospitals, 5 are under home quarantine, 2 have recovered, and 11 have died, according to the tracker.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

The latest breakdown per region only reflects 182 patients under investigation. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION PATIENTS UNDER INVESTIGATION Ilocos Region 10 Cagayan Valley 17 Cordillera Administrative Region 10 Central Luzon 16 Metro Manila 79 Calabarzon 3 Mimaropa 0 Bicol 0 Western Visayas 1 Central Visayas 18 Eastern Visayas 3 Northern Mindanao 5 Caraga 3 Davao Region 15 Soccsksargen 2 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 0

Since the outbreak began, at least 122 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus as of Saturday, March 14.

These include 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 9 in Singapore, 5 in Hong Kong, 4 in the United Arab Emirates, 2 in Lebanon, 19 from a luxury cruise ship docked in California, one Filipino diplomat at the United Nations in New York, one in France, and one in Switzerland.

But 77 from the cruise ship in Japan, 2 in Singapore, one in France, 3 in Hong Kong have since recovered and been discharged, leaving 37 still admitted and in isolation, according to the latest DOH tally.

The World Health Organization on March 11 called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

The global death toll has reached 5,796, with 3,199 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 154,620 with more than 80,844 of the infections in China . The virus has spread to at least 139 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com