LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Mayor Noel Rasal imposed a curfew on Legazpi City beginning Sunday, March 15, and ending when the state of public health emergency in the country over the novel coronavirus is lifted. The curfew is from 9 pm to 4 am daily and will cover all persons within the city, including those who are just visiting.

According to the ordinance, non-residents who violate the curfew will be made to leave the city and go home, while residents who violate the curfew will be escorted home by the barangay curfew enforcement team. (READ: Metro Manila to be placed under curfew during lockdown)

Only the following are exempt from the curfew:

- Medical personnel

- Emergency response personnel employed by the government

- Accredited media practitioners

- Call center agents whose duty falls under curfew hours

- Employees of public utility companies performing their duties, including vegetable, meat, and fish vendors, and suppliers in the course of their business

With the exception of pharmacies, all commercial establishments in Legazpi City are also mandated to close operations at 8 pm every day while the curfew is in effect.

Legazpi City has a population of over 200,000. – Rappler.com