LIST: Areas in PH under quarantine, curfews, state of calamity
MANILA, Philippines – Cities and provinces in the country have imposed measures to contain the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Community Quarantine
Checkpoints have been installed in various areas in Metro Manila. This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the capital under a lockdown or “community quarantine” on Thursday, March 12, which he elevated to an "enhanced community quarantine", placing the entire Luzon island on total lockdown. This starts on Monday, March 16 until April 12, the President said.
- Antique - starting March 17 until March 31
- Bacolod City - starting March 15, effective indefinitely
- Baguio - starting March 16 until April 15
- Bohol - starting March 16 until March 20 (dry run)
- Biliran - starting March 17 until March 31 (limited border closure)
- Cagbalete Island - starting March 10 until March 23
- Cainta, Rizal - starting March 15 until April 14
- Capiz - starting March 15, effective indefinitely
- Catanduanes - starting March 15 until April 14
- Cavite - starting March 17, effective indefinitely
- Cebu City - starting March 16 until April 14
- Davao City - Executive order signed on March 15
- Iligan City - starting March 16, effective indefinitely
- Ilocos Norte - Executive order signed on March 14
- Ilocos Sur - March 15 until April 14
- Iloilo Province - starting March 15 to April 14
- La Union - starting March 16 until April 12
- Lanao del Sur - starting March 17 until April 14
- Metro Manila - starting March 15, effective indefinitely
- Negros Occidental - starting March 15 until April 14
- Pangasinan - starting March 16 until April 12
- South Cotabato - Executive order signed on March 16
- Southern Leyte - starting March 17 until March 31
- Tagum City, Davao del Norte - Executive order signed on March 15
- Valencia City, Bukidnon - starting March 16 until March 29
- Zamboanga del Norte - starting March 17 until April 14
- Zamboanga Sibugay - starting March 17, effective indefinitely
Curfew
Metro Manila cities are imposing curfews after their local legislative councils have passed ordinances to make them enforceable. Curfews in other areas outside Metro Manila have also been imposed. Most curfews are from 8pm to 5am.
Metro Manila
- Caloocan - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 15 until April 14
- Las Piñas - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16 until April 14
- Makati - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16
- Malabon - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16; effective indefinitely
- Mandaluyong - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 15 until April 14
- Manila - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16; effective indefinitely
- Muntinlupa - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16
- Navotas - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16 until April 14
- Pasig - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 15 until April 14
- San Juan - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16
- Quezon City - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16
- Taguig - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16 until April 14
Other areas
- Baguio - 10 pm to 4 am, starting March 16 until April 15
- Cavite - 8pm to 5am, starting March 17, effective indefinitely
- Ilocos Sur - 8 pm to 4 am
- La Union - 10 pm to 5 am, starting March 16
- Legazpi City, Albay - 9 pm to 4 am, starting March 15
- Pangasinan - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16 until April 12
- South Cotabato - 7 pm to 5 am; Executive order signed on March 16
- Tagum City, Davao del Norte - 9 pm to 5 am; Executive order signed March 15
State of calamity
The declaration of a state of calamity, which will allow provincial and local governments access to their Quick Response Fund, is another measure public officials have taken in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
