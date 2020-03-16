Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Cities and provinces in the country have imposed measures to contain the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.

Community Quarantine

Checkpoints have been installed in various areas in Metro Manila. This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the capital under a lockdown or “community quarantine” on Thursday, March 12, which he elevated to an "enhanced community quarantine", placing the entire Luzon island on total lockdown. This starts on Monday, March 16 until April 12, the President said.

Curfew

Metro Manila cities are imposing curfews after their local legislative councils have passed ordinances to make them enforceable. Curfews in other areas outside Metro Manila have also been imposed. Most curfews are from 8pm to 5am.

Metro Manila

Caloocan - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 15 until April 14

Las Piñas - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16 until April 14

Makati - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16

Malabon - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16; effective indefinitely

Mandaluyong - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 15 until April 14

Manila - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16; effective indefinitely

Muntinlupa - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16

Navotas - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16 until April 14

Pasig - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 15 until April 14

San Juan - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16

Quezon City - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16

Taguig - 8 pm to 5 am, starting March 16 until April 14

Other areas

State of calamity

The declaration of a state of calamity, which will allow provincial and local governments access to their Quick Response Fund, is another measure public officials have taken in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

– Rappler.com