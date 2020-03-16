CARMAGEDDON. Vehicles pile up at the boundary of Metro Manila and Rizal province along Marcos Highway corner Felix Avenue during the rush hour on March 16, 2020. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – The rush hour on Monday morning, March 16, saw vehicles piling up around Metro Manila where checkpoints have been placed to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
This is the first Monday of the lockdown in Metro Manila, a measure imposed by Preisdent Rodrigo Duterte's government to contain COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019-nCoV that has so far infected 140 people and killed 8 across the Philippines. (READ: LIST: Metro Manila lockdown checkpoints)
On Monday morning, commuters had to wait for several minutes as cars, jeepneys, UV Express vans, trucks, and motorcycles are stopped by checkpoint frontliners to get their temperatures and verify their documents to ensure they are either residents of the city they are entering or they are working there.
Even pedestrians are asked to line up at the checkpoints to have their temperatures taken and their purpose of travel assessed. (READ: At Cainta-Marikina checkpoint, some pedestrians evade temperature check)
While stringent protocols are in place regarding social distancing, it's nearly impossible to implement this during the rush hour as commuters scramble to get seats in cramped jeepneys and buses so they could get to work on time.
The week started with a total of 140 people in the Philippines tested positive for COVID-19. Of this number, 8 have died. The Department of Health, however, said two patients have already recovered while 5 cases who now have mild symptoms are under home quarantine.
LINE FOR TEMPERATURE CHECKS. Motorcycle riders stand in lines at the checkpoint along the Cainta-Marikina boundary on March 16, 2020. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
RUSH HOUR. Commuters take up a few lanes along the road in Pasay and Parañaque on March 16, 2020. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
WAITING IN LINE. Commuters stand shoulder to shoulder while waiting to ride a bus in Pasay City. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
STRUGGLING COMMUTERS. Passengers entering Metro Manila struggle to enter a bus passing through Baclaran, Paranaque City on March 16, 2020. Photo by Dante Diosina Jr/Rappler
ON GUARD. Police officers stand guard as bus passengers get their temperatures checked at the Cavitex exit in Paranaque City on March 16, 2020. Photo by Dante Diosina Jr.
LONG LINE. Commuters line up at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange for quarantine and identity check before they are allowed to take public transportation going in and out of Metro Manila on March 16, 2020. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
SOCIAL DISTANCING. Passengers of this bus at the Cavitex Toll Plaza are able to practice social distancing on March 16, 2020. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
CHECKPOINT. Uniformed personnel check the documents of motorists attempting to pass through the Batasan-San Mateo Road on March 16, 2020. Photo by Lisa Marie David/Rappler
WAITING. Motorists queue at a quarantine checkpoint at Batasan-San Mateo Road as police checks on IDs of pedestrians crossing the Metro Manila and Rizal border on March 16, 2020. Photo by Lisa Marie David/Rappler
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT. South-bound passengers of MRT-3 on March 16, 2020, are seen not observing the one-meter social distancing despite notices and announcement by train staff. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
SOCIAL DISTANCING POLICY. An MRT-3 staff member holds up a sign reminding members about the social distancing policy to implemented in the train on March 16, 2020. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
