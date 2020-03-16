MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Jaime Fresnedi placed Muntinlupa City under a state of calamity on Monday, March 16.

The city government said this was necessary to enable them to “access quick response fund amid [a] COVID-19 emergency situation.” COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Muntinlupa City has also imposed a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am starting March 16, after President Duterte placed the entire Metro Manila under community quarantine to control the spread of the virus on Thursday, March 12.

As of March 16, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 140 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, with 12 fatalities across the country. – Rappler.com