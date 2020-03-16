DIPOLOG CITY – Zamboanga del Norte Governor Roberto Y. Uy has placed the entire province under “general community quarantine” starting noon of Tuesday, March 17, until April 14.

In his Executive Order 20-24 signed March 15, entry and exit of passengers through air, land and sea transportation are restricted except for the movement of goods, supplies and cargos.

For non-resident employees in both public and private working within Zamboanga del Norte, health workers, authorized public officials, and those travelling for medical and humanitarian reasons are required to present proof of employment to authorities manning checkpoints.

“Non-essential exit of people out of Zamboanga del Norte except for health workers, authorized government officials, those travelling for medical or humanitarian reasons, and those who were allowed entry,” the order said.

Uy added that travelers from the National Capital Region, Dumaguete City, Cagayan de Oro City, and other places within the Philippines and other countries with confirmed coronavirus cases are considered persons under monitoring (PUM) and have to undergo mandatory self-quarantine in coordination with local health authorities.

The governor also specifically prohibited the public from going to beaches, pools and other recreational areas while the religious sectors are urged to adopt alternatives in conducting masses, services and religious rites.

On March 14, Uy also ordered the suspension of classes in all levels in Zamboanga del Norte starting March 16.

The administration of Jose Rizal Memorial State University (JRMSU) said that the university’s learning toolkit for an alternative learning mode, which provided for home-based studies with options of conducting online classes, providing hand-outs to students or giving activities that require students output.

JRMSU has almost 19,000 students in its 5 campuses throughout Zamboanga del Norte and an external studies unit located in the Muslim dominated town of Sibuco. – Rappler.com