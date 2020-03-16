MANILA, Philippines- Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla announced on Monday, March 16, that the province has been placed under a state of calamity because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On his official Facebook page, Revilla said that the declaration was made by virtue of Resolution 1437-2020. Placing a province or city under a state of calamity allows the provincial or local government unit access to its quick respond funds during emergency situations.

“Please stay at home and follow government guidelines for your safety,” Revilla also said.

On Sunday, March 15, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla confirmed the province’s second case of COVID-19, the disease brought by 2019 n-CoV.

Remulla said that the patient is a medical practitioner now confined in a private hospital in Silang. He added that this was “apparently a result of community transmission.”

The first Cavite COVID-19 case was reported on Tuesday, March 10. As of Friday, March 13, Cavite has 106 persons under investigation.

On Sunday, March 15, the Department of Health (DOH) said that there are 140 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country with 12 deaths. (READ: Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to 140, with 12 deaths) – Rappler.com