MANILA, Philippines – With 9 out of 16 cities in Metro Manila implementing their 8pm to 5am curfew on Monday, March 16 as a measure to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, those working outside the capital region are expected to make a mad dash to their homes.

Conversely, those working in Metro Manila but are living in commuter towns and nearby provinces will also want to leave before the clock strikes 8.

If the traffic buildup earlier on Monday is an indication of what the checkpoints and borders would be like later in the day, will everybody make it home? And for those who don't, what will happen to them?

