MANILA, Philippines – The Malabon City Council has passed an ordinance imposing a curfew in the city from 8 pm to 5 am beginning Monday, March 16.

Mayor Lenlen Oreta announced the approval of City Ordinance No. 07-2020 on his official Facebook page, a move taken by the city to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said in Filipino that “all non-essential personnel and vehicles” are not allowed to be in the streets.

The following are exempted from the curfew:

Health workers

Food and medicine deliveries

Public transport services

Peace and order personnel

Nightshift employees

Emergency cases

Curfew violators will pay a fine of P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense, and P2,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.

As of Monday afternoon, Malabon has not recorded any COVID-19 cases.

Metro Manila mayors earlier supported a Metro-wide curfew to coincide with the lockdown in the capital region to fight the virus outbreak, but curfews in their respective areas could only be imposed through local ordinances passed by the city or municipal council. – Rappler.com