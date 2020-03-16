Malabon approves 8 pm to 5 am curfew starting March 16
MANILA, Philippines – The Malabon City Council has passed an ordinance imposing a curfew in the city from 8 pm to 5 am beginning Monday, March 16.
Mayor Lenlen Oreta announced the approval of City Ordinance No. 07-2020 on his official Facebook page, a move taken by the city to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
He said in Filipino that “all non-essential personnel and vehicles” are not allowed to be in the streets.
The following are exempted from the curfew:
- Health workers
- Food and medicine deliveries
- Public transport services
- Peace and order personnel
- Nightshift employees
- Emergency cases
Curfew violators will pay a fine of P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense, and P2,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.
As of Monday afternoon, Malabon has not recorded any COVID-19 cases.
Metro Manila mayors earlier supported a Metro-wide curfew to coincide with the lockdown in the capital region to fight the virus outbreak, but curfews in their respective areas could only be imposed through local ordinances passed by the city or municipal council. – Rappler.com