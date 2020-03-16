CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Valencia City in Bukidnon and Iligan City have been placed under community quarantine beginning Monday, March 16, while Lanao del Sur and Marawi City will start implementing the same measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus starting Tuesday, March 17.

Valencia City Mayor Azucena Huervas issued Executive Order 19, series of 2020, placing the city under community quarantine from March 16 to 29.

During this time, the movement of residents would be limited to only essential and work-related trips while uniformed personnel and health or quarantine officials would be deployed to border points.

Huervas said that at the checkpoints, people will be screened and required to present their identification cards, address, travel history and shall be checked for symptons of the coronavirus diease COVID-19 following Department of Health (DOH) protocols and guidelines.

There will be no restriction in the movement of cargoes but drivers and workers would be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

During the quarantine period recreation facilities, cockpit arenas, movie theaters, karaoke and bars, amusement parks, and entertainment areas will be closed. Mass gatherings including concerts, sporting events, and fiesta celebration will not be allowed.

Huervas added that participants to essential gatherings are required to observe and exercise prudence and precaution by following DOH guidelines.

"We also asked our residents to do self quarantine, stay in their homes, observe proper hand washing, and good hygiene," the mayor said.

In Iligan City, Mayor Celso Regencia imposed a city-wide quarantine beginning March 16, citing the recent death of a COVID-19 patient who was hospitalized in the city before he was moved to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro. The quarantine will be in place until lifted by the mayor.

Regencia said that residents must carry IDs when coming in and out of the city while travelers crossing the city will be accompanied by police and other volunteers toward the next exit point of the city.

On March 16, motorists experienced a kilometer-long traffic at the Lugait boundary in Misamis Oriental as well as in Linamon town in Lanao del Norte because of the quarantine.

Lanao del Sur and its component city, Marawi, will be under community quarantine from March 17 to April 14, said Zia Alonto, spokesperson of the Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 in Lanao del Sur.

This is based on a joint executive order – Executive Order 001 Series of 2020 – issued by Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr and Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra. The EO confirmed that 3 Meranaos were COVID-19 fatalities.

A curfew would be imposed in the province from 9 pm to 5 am starting March 17. Public transportation will continue but drivers and operators must implement social distancing measures.

Under the EO, people are barred from entering the province regardless of their origin and mode of travel with the following exemptions:

Deliveries of goods and commodities

Medical doctors and other frontline services working in the province

National government and BARMM officials and employees, members of PNP, BFP, and AFP deployed for COVID-29 prevention or to maintain peace and order

Patients who cannot be accommodated within the province

Bank vehicles

Employees of government agencies and LGUs in the province live outside the province

Private construction companies

Other extreme circumstances

The EO ordered all barangay chiefs to activate their respective Barangay Health Response Teams. It also ordered the barangays to monitor persons under monitoring (PUMs), persons under investigation (PUIs), people from outside Lanao del Sur, and those with a travel history from areas with COVID-19 cases.

It ordered contact tracing and surveillance and surveillance in cooperation with the respective municipal health offices, disaster risk reduction and management offices, and social welfare and development offices.

Mayor Sara Duterte earlier placed Davao City under community quarantine. – Rappler.com