MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila roads free of cars is a rare sight. But it's a different scenario altogether at the border for commuters from the provinces coming into the capital region.

Among the guidelines issued by the government is "social distance" in public transportation – in effect, having a vacant seat between passengers.

The Department of Transportation announced the policy of reduced passenger capacity, among other travel restrictions, on Saturday, March 14, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in public transportation.

But the rule forced several public utility vehicle drivers and operators to stop operations – out of fear of the virus and less revenues for the same trip travelled with fewer passengers. It has made the commute into the quarantined metropolis even harder.

Rappler reporter Aika Rey files this report. – Rappler.com