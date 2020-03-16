CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Mayor Oscar Moreno ordered the temporary closure of malls, watering holes, entertainment centers, and bars, and other public places here starting Tuesday, March 17, as part of measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On the same day of the indefinite closure, the local government will also impose a city-wide curfew.

Moreno issued the order Monday, March 16, and urged residents here, as well as the nearby areas of Northern Mindanao, to stay in their homes and do self-quarantine.

Moreno said he declined imposing a lockdown because it would harm Cagayan de Oro's economy since the city is the regional hub of Northern Mindanao.

Earlier, the city declared the cancellation of classes in all levels.

Also ordered closed are all internet and gaming shops in the city.

Exempted from the closure order are:

groceries and 24/7 convenience;

supermarkets;

public markets;

banks;

pharmacies;

bakeshops;

pet shops;

hardware stores;

health Clinics, diagnostic centers and laboratories;

and restaurants.

The Cagayan de Oro-wide curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am. Only those who work at night will be exempted from this imposition.

The following are expected to close down during duration of the nightly curfew: stores, bars, restaurants, spas, massage parlors, videoke bars and the like.

The popular night agri-food market in Cogon Market will also be temporarily stopped.

"Because Cagayan de Oro is a convergence city, people from other provinces have different reasons why they need to come here," Moreno said.

Iligan City quarantine

In Iligan City, the community quarantine ordered by Mayor Celso Regencia starting Monday caused kilometers-long massive traffic along the national highway as authorities were caught unprepared to implementation order.

"Many are undergoing medical checkups here, dialysis, examination, operations, now it would be burdensome for them if they have to go through that (traffic jam)," Moreno said. – Rappler.com