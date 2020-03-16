MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Benjamin Magalong placed Baguio City under a community quarantine on Monday, March 16, effectively sealing off the country's "Summer Capital" from tourists as the national government scrambles to implement measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Executive Order No. 65 takes effect immediately and shall be enforced until April 15 or "upon assessment of the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force."

Baguio is now one of several places in the country that observes community quarantine and curfews, which public officials hope will mitigate the possibility of infection among citizens. (READ: LIST: Areas in PH under quarantine, curfews, state of calamity)

The executive order limits entry to Baguio to people with essential travel to the city, as well as those with business or employment there.

Those who must enter the city will have to present proof of their residency, employment, or necessity of business in Baguio.

The following city-administered places that are popular tourist destinations will also be closed throughout the quarantine period to dissuade "non-essential gatherings":

Burnham Children's Park

Dominican Hill & Heritage Park

Mines View Park

Wright Park

Baguio Convention Center

Baguio Botanical Garden

Baguio City Public Library

Other similar places where people may converge for "non-essential gatherings"

The city government also wants the following residents to stay inside their homes:

Those 60 years old and above

Immunocompromised persons

Pregnant women

Minors

Persons with history of pulmonary ailments or disease

Others are encouraged to stay indoors, except when they need to go to work; access food, basic needs, and medication; seek medical aid and assistance; or attend to urgent and necessary personal errands.

The city government is also prohibiting "non-essential" social gatherings held in bars, recreation centers, public parks, hospitality industry businesses, conference, and function halls. Private establishments like theater halls and movie houses, schools, and other learning institutions, recreation centers, spas, salons, and the like will be closed.

Allowed to have limited operations are funeral parlors, groceries, supermarkets, markets, convenience stores, clinics, diagnostic centers, internet shops, pawnshops, hotels, and transient houses. Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes can operate, but only for deliveries and takeout.

The EO also imposes a curfew from 10 pm to 4 am, from March 16 to April 15, covering the period of Holy Week, when tourists often flock to Baguio City. – Rappler.com