DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – One of the Filipino COVID-19 patients here has fully recovered while another Filipino worker tested positive for the virus, the Philippine embassy confirmed on Monday, March 17.

The embassy said that the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed them of the full recovery of the Filipino patient who “has already tested negative for COVID-19,” the disease caused by the novel coronavirus

The embassy said the coronavirus patient was among those who were under intensive care.

MoFA also informed the embassy that a Filipino was among the 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the UAE, bringing the total number of Filipinos COVID-19 cases to 5.

“UAE authorities have assured that the Filipino COVID-19 patients are being monitored and are receiving necessary treatment according to highest medical standards,” the embassy said.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that with 12 new cases, the number of COVID-19 patients in the UAE was at 98.

Of this number, 26 recuperated, 4 of whom were deemed as fully recovered just on Monday. They include the Filipino patient, two Bangladeshis, and an Indian national.

In an advisory, ENA said that according to MoHAP, the 12 new cases were tested upon arrival in the country.

“It is reported that these individuals came into contact with people who had tested positive for the virus and are all now quarantined,” ENA said.

Aside from the Filipino, the other new cases include a South African, an Australian, a Chinese, a Lebanese, a British, an Italian, an Iranian, an Emirati, and 3 Indian nationals, ENA said.

MoHAP said the cases were being monitored, and that they were stable and receiving all necessary treatment. – Rappler.com