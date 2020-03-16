ALBAY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol is closely monitoring a person under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19, but the region remains free from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Latest figures from the DOH tracker showed that while Bicol has no confirmed case of COVID-19 as of 5 pm Monday, March 16, one new PUI in Camarines Sur is being monitored by health officials.

The previously reported 18 PUIs in Bicol have tested negative for COVID-19.

DOH-Bicol director Ernie Vera asked the public to strictly follow preventive measures, including hand hygiene, proper cough etiquette, healthy lifestyle, social distancing, and using masks when needed.

Those with history of exposure and travel to affected areas and are experiencing symptoms must visit the nearest health facility and get checked, Vera said.

Meanwhile, those with history of exposure and travel but are not experiencing symptoms must strictly follow home quarantine procedures.

President Rodrigo Duterte has already declared a state of public health emergency and placed the entire island of Luzon on lockdown from Monday until April 12 to help contain the outbreak.

The Philippines has a total of 142 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 3 recoveries and 12 deaths.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 6,501, with 3,213 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 168,250, with more than 80,860 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to at least 142 countries. – Rappler.com