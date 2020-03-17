BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas in an interview Monday, March 16, confirmed that there are now 4 cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

One is a 79-year-old female patient from Batangas City who had traveled recently from London. Her 72-year-old brother also tested positive.

The third case is a 64-year-old female residing in the town of Lemery, with a travel history in Italy, and the fourth is a male resident of Lipa City.

All 4 confirmed cases are being treated in medical facilities outside Batangas.

Aside from them, Batangas province has 43 persons under investigation (PUIs) and 114 are under monitoring (PUMs).

Meanwhile, another 175 previously under monitoring have been cleared. (READ: Coronavirus Philippine Updates)

Quarantine advisory – not community quarantine

The provincial government of Batangas clarified that Governor Hermilando Mandanas only issued a quarantine advisory and not a community quarantine, amid confusion on local and social media.

“Community quarantine is different from quarantine advisory in the sense that they have different provisions. Gov (Mandanas) and the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) changed the title so as not to cause confusion. The content of the quarantine advisory is different from that of the community quarantine being implemented in Metro Manila,” Batangas public information officer Katrin Buted said in a statement.

Based on an EO signed by Mandanas Saturday evening, the quarantine advisory states that classes in all levels, private and public, shall be suspended until April 14, while social gatherings shall be prohibited.

Social distancing should also be implemented. Essential work-related meetings, religious activities, dining in restaurants and the like, may continue as long as strict social distancing, defined as the strict maintenance of a radial distance of at least one meter, is observed.

Public transport, both land and sea, within Batangas province is still operational and shall serve passengers going to and from neighboring provinces for work.

Buted explained, "Since it is not mandatory, Gov (Mandanas) wants to implement a quarantine system fitting for Batangas. This is the reason why we used the resolution only as a guideline. Because it is truly a guideline, meaning, we will not implement like how it is exactly implemented in the NCR.

"Ang declaration po ng community quarantine, kapag at least two cases, ay nasa discretion ng LGUs, as clearly stated in IATF resolution 11 and emphasized by the word 'may'," Buted added. – Rappler.com