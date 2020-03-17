ALBAY, Philippines – The provincial government has placed Sorsogon under a state of calamity even if it has no recorded case of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 as of Monday, March 16.

The provincial government passed Resolution no. 156 on March 16, declaring the province in a state of calamity, as a proactive response to the localized COVID-19 transmission in the country.

This declaration acknowledged the Sorsoganons' right to health and safety and to instill health consciousness among them, especially the most vulnerable.

According to the resolution, "at least 15% of the forecasted affected population based on science-based projection are in need of emergency assistance. Hence, more than 15 % of the total population is at risk province-wide."

Those most at risk are seniors, and people with diabetes, kidney problems, heart diseases, and other pre-existing conditions.

In a Facebook post, Governor Francis Escudero said the province iwas shifting the focus of the health personnel from strategy of containment to that of mitigation, adding that they will focus on vulnerable persons for it is not the number of cases but the number of critical cases that matter.

The provincial government "they have to be taken cared of first and monitored." With this, the mayors in the province were instructed to provide vitamins to vulnerable sectors.

The vitamins will be distributed through barangay health workers.

As of March 16, there is no confirmed COVID-19 case in Bicol. Of the 13,383 persons under monitoring (PUMs) in the country, 38 are from Sorsogon and 14 of them have completed quarantine.

There is one person under investigation (PUI) in Camarines Sur, according to the Department of Health City Health Division Bicol. – Rappler.com