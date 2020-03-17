DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Mindanao's second coronavirus patient appeared to be recovering well, said Dr Bryan Dalid, chief of hospital of the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

In a press conference held Monday, March 16, Dalid said Patient PH130's condition had improved.

“Her colds, cough and fever are gone. In fact we got the second (oral and nasal) swabs to determine if she's already negative (of the virus),” he added.

Dalid said if the 21-year old patient would test negative for the virus, she would be discharged.

“The criteria is two oral and (nasal) swabs and if the patient tests negative and does not manifest any symptoms anymore, we can already discharge her,” he added.

The patient, whom Davao de Oro Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy confirmed to have come from his province, had travel history to the United Kingdom and Qatar.

She arrived in Manila from the UK, with layover in Doha, Qatar. She then proceeded to Davao on February 29.

"The patient first sought consultation to a local health facility due to cough and was immediately isolated on March 9, 2020. She was transferred and admitted for isolation and testing to a referral hospital last March 10, 2020. She is currently in stable condition," Department of Health- Davao Region director Anabelle Yumang said.

Yumang said the patient's kin and other people who may have had direct contact with her have already been placed under quarantine.

Mindanao’s first COVID-19 case died while being treated at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, March 13.

The 54-year old native of Lanao del Sur came home from Manila and was admitted to an Iligan City hospital before being transferred to the NMMC, a government-run facility, on March 8.

As of March 16, the DOH says it has recorded 142 cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus fatalities in the country remain at 12. – Rappler.com