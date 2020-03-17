CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu CIty Mayor Edgar Labella banned the sale of liquor throughout the city for the period of community quarantine from March 16 to April 14.

This was done to discourage people from gathering in bars and clubs for the duration of the quarantine.

“It shall be prohibited that managers of hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other establishments of the same nature sell, furnish, offer, buy sell, liquor intoxicating substances in any place within the city of Cebu,” the EO read.

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella signs Executive Order 53, banning the sale of liquor during the period of community quarantine to discourage residents from gathering at bars and clubs @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/bqaR4rpoLk — Ryan Macasero (@ryanmacasero) March 16, 2020

Cebu City already began implementing precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus prior to imposing the quarantine. However, many were still going bars and other public places in complete disregard of social distancing.

Under community quarantine, all residents are advised to stay in their homes, except for necessary travel such as work; buying groceries, food, or medicines; or going to the hospital.

There is also a city-wide curfew between 8 pm and 5 am.



As of March 16, there are still 18 patients under investigation in Central Visayas.

Of the 140 confirmed cases, 122 are currently admitted to hospitals. Of these, 5 are under home quarantine, 2 have recovered, and 11 have died.

Since the outbreak began, at least 122 Filipinos outside the country tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, March 14.



The global death toll has reached 5,796, with 3,199 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 154,620 with more than 80,844 of the infections in China .



The virus has spread to at least 139 countries. – Rappler.com