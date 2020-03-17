MANILA, Philippines – Another staff member of the House of Representatives Printing Service Office tested positive for COVID-19, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales confirmed to reporters on Tuesday, March 17.

“We were advised that another employee from our Printing Service tested positive for COVID-19,” Montales said.

Montales said the patient last reported for work on March 5, went on leave on March 6, and was admitted to the hospital on March 7. He was initially diagnosed with dengue.

“The doctors later tested him for COVID-19 on March 12 and 14, and the results just came out today,” he added.

Montales asked for prayers for the recovery of the patient. “Our prayers will come a long way for him. Let us keep praying for his recovery and for his family’s health,” he said.

It wasn’t clear if the patient was among the latest batch of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country announced by the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday evening, March 16. There are 142 cases in the country and 12 deaths caused by the new virus as of Monday. (READ: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 16)

On Friday, March 13, Montales confirmed the first coronavirus case in the House, who also worked in its printing office. The patient died two days later.

The House has implemented a new work arrangement such as skeleton workforce, on-call duties, and work from home set-up on March 13.

Luzon is on lockdown starting Tuesday, while other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under community quarantine to stem the spread of the new virus. – Rappler.com





