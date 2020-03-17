DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao de Oro Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy announced a partial lockdown of the province starting Tuesday, March 17, due to fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“All the entrance and exits of the province will be partially locked down,” he said over Davao City Disaster Radio.

The guidelines for the partial lockdown, which mayors of Davao de Oro towns had agreed to, will be known Tuesday, Uy said.

But this early, he said that residents of the province are already prohibited from traveling outside.

Those passing though the province heading to other areas will still be allowed but they will be escorted out.

It was not clear how those passing through Davao de Oro to the eastern side of Mindanao, such as Surigao City, would be able to reach their destinations as neighboring Agusan del Sur had implemented stricter measures restricting traveling to the province.

Uy said the reason for the partial lockdown was the fact that Mindanao's second case and Davao Region's first came from the province.

The Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH 11) confirmed on Sunday, March 15, that a 21-year-old Filipina from Davao de Oro, who had travel history to the United Kingdom and Qatar, tested positive for coronavirus disease and had been admitted to the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

That patient has since been reported to be improving.

Patient PH130 arrived in Manila from the UK, with a layover in Doha, Qatar. She then proceeded to Davao on February 29.

"The patient first sought consultation to a local health facility due to cough and was immediately isolated on March 9, 2020. She was transferred and admitted for isolation and testing to a referral hospital last March 10, 2020. She is currently in stable condition," DOH 11 director Anabelle Yumang said.

As of today, 50 PUI cases had been reported in the region. At least 29 of them had already been discharged while 21 others are admitted to two government hospitals in the region.

Earlier, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Tagum City Mayor Allan Rellon also agreed to shut their borders to Tagum City residents traveling to Davao City.

Tagum lies between Davao de Oro and Davao City.

Davao del Sur curfew, community quarantine

In Davao del Sur, Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas also ordered the implementation of a community quarantine and residents were “strongly advised” against going out of their houses except for food and medical necessities.

Cagas said an 8 pm to 5 pm curfew took effect starting Monday evening to curtail unnecessary movement of people.

As of March 16, the DOH says it has recorded 142 cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus fatalities in the country remain at 12. – Rappler.com