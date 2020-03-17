MANILA, Philippines – After initially saying that only foreigners could take international flights out of Luzon before Friday, March 20, the government announced on Tuesday afternoon, March 17, that Filipinos could fly abroad too.

"This is to inform everyone that during the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) meeting held today...it was decided that all passengers, regardless of nationality, may depart from the country within the 72-hour period (March 17 to 19), unless their flights have been canceled by the airlines or the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB)," Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran told reporters at 3:48 pm on Tuesday.

Officials ironed out clashing policies between the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), but not without wasting almost 16 hours of the 72-hour window for those supposed to fly abroad.

Libiran had confirmed to media at 9:51 am on Tuesday that only foreigners could take international flights and "no Filipino shall be allowed to leave the country" due to the Luzon "enhanced community quarantine." This was also consistent with what the government announced on Monday evening, March 16.

But hours after Libiran's statement on Tuesday, the BI released a memorandum saying that any nationality, including Filipinos, will be allowed to take outbound flights within 72 hours.

Notified of this memorandum, Libiran still insisted that Filipinos were excluded.

"No. As advised by DOTr, only foreigners are allowed to leave within 72 hours. This will be tackled and clarified later in the IATF meeting," she said at 1:45 pm.

Rappler tried to clarify the matter with BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval, who then said that their policy had the approval of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra. The BI is under the Department of Justice.

"We confirmed with the secretary of justice that Filipinos are indeed allowed to depart the country within the next 72 hours, except those covered by the recently imposed travel restrictions (China, Hong Kong, Macau, etc), unless their flights have been canceled by the airlines or the CAB," Sandoval told Rappler at 3:39 pm.

Minutes later, Libiran sent the final 3:48 pm advisory.

Starting Friday until April 12, there will be no more outbound flights at Luzon's airports due to the "enhanced community quarantine," which, in effect, is a lockdown of the island. – Rappler.com